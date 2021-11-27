Merck’s COVID Pill Shows Less Efficacy in Updated Data: What's Changed?

Molnupiravir shows less efficacy against COVID-19 hospitalisation and deaths.
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
Pharma major Merck and Co. announced on Friday that the experimental COVID-19 pill was less effective in cutting hospitalizations and deaths than earlier anticipated. The drug, Molnupiravir was developed in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
Ever since the announcement was made, Merck and Co. shares sank drastically.
This analysis was was based on data from 1,433 patients, reported Reuters. The lower efficacy raises questions on whether countries will be interested in buying the pill.
Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration announced that Molnupiravir was effective for individuals who are at a higher risk for severe disease, reported Bloomberg.
The FDA has asked the panel to sit on Tuesday and discuss whether Molnupiravir can be authorised for emergency use.
They will help to treat COVID-19 patients at home, thus evading the risk of hospitalisation and deaths.
The reason why there is a stress on introducing COVID-19 pills is that they can help to fight the virus more effectively. While we have vaccines and booster doses, pills like Molnupiravir and Paxlovid opens up more treatment options.
The pills will help to fight the virus in patients at an early stage. However, before allowing public use, one needs to ensure their safety in the review process.
The two pills have different mechanisms. While Merck's will introduce errors in the genetic code of the virus, Paxlovid will block an enzyme that Coronavirus needs to multiply.
On Tuesday, Merck and FDA staff will present their data on Molnupiravir to the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee.
A voting will be done in the afternoon to choose whether to allow authorisation.
Written with inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)