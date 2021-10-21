Moderna, J&J COVID-19 Boosters Approved by US FDA

The agency on Wednesday, 20 Ocotber, authorised the use of a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after completion of the primary shots to people 65 years of age and older, 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19, and 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2, Xinhua news agency reported.