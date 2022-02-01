Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Full US FDA Approval: Report

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine receives emergency use approval from the US FDA.
(Photo: iStock)
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The vaccine, named Spikevax, is approved for use in people aged 18 and older, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Today's milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the US," she said.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is the second one in the US to receive full approval from the FDA.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has been available under the FDA's emergency use authorization for individuals 18 years of age and older since 18 December, 2020.
