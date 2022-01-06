Molnupiravir COVID-19 Treatment Has 'Major Safety Concerns': ICMR Chief

Merck's COVID-19 oral pills approvedunder EUA in India.
(Photo: iStock)
Dr Balram Bharagava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday, 5 January, that the Molnupiravir drug is not included in the national COVID taskforce treatment as it has major safety concerns like teratogenicity, mutagenicity, muscle & bone damage among others.
"More importantly contraception has to be done for three months if this drug is given for male and female as the child born could be problematic with teratogenic influences," the ICMR chief said at a press briefing here. The WHO and the UK has not included it as of now, he added.
"The current recommendation stands that it is not the part of national taskforce treatment and we have debated it twice and will debate further to find whether there is any further possibility", said ICMR chief.
He said that Omicron detecting RT-PCR kit has been developed in partnership with Tata MD and ICMR which has been approved by DCGI. The kit will test will give results in 4 hours, he added.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)