Molnupiravir COVID-19 Treatment Has 'Major Safety Concerns': ICMR Chief

Dr Balram Bharagava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday, 5 January, that the Molnupiravir drug is not included in the national COVID taskforce treatment as it has major safety concerns like teratogenicity, mutagenicity, muscle & bone damage among others.

"More importantly contraception has to be done for three months if this drug is given for male and female as the child born could be problematic with teratogenic influences," the ICMR chief said at a press briefing here. The WHO and the UK has not included it as of now, he added.