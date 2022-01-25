‘Unscientific’: Why Are Monoclonal Antibodies Being Prescribed for Omicron?

Here's a quick run down of what we know about monoclonal antibody treatments.

They involve lab-grown antibodies that act like your body's natural antibodies.

They work by attaching to the coronavirus and prevent it from attaching to the human cells and hence preventing symptoms and progression of disease.

They are meant for mild to moderate COVID in high-risk patients

They were found to be effective against many COVID variants including the highly contagious Delta variant.

Recent studies, however, have found that monoclonal antibody treatments are ineffective against the Omicron variant.