mRNA Vaccines Provide Protection Against Severe COVID Infection: Study

Study proves mRNA vaccines work against severe COVID
(Photo: iStock)
A team of US researchers has explored the success behind the new mRNA vaccine technology used by Pfizer and Moderna to make vaccines against COVID.
Even with the Delta and Omicron variants, the vaccines remain quite effective at preventing hospitalisation and deaths.
Known as T follicular helper cells, these cells last for up to six months after vaccination, helping the body crank out better and better antibodies.
Once the helper cells decline, long-lived antibody-producing cells and memory B cells help to provide protection against severe disease and death, the researchers said.
The findings, published in the journal Cell, help explain why the Pfizer vaccine elicits such high levels of neutralising antibodies and suggests that vaccination may help many people continue producing potent antibodies even as the virus changes.
"In this study, we found that these T follicular helper cell responses just keep going and going. And what's more, some of them are responding to one part of the virus's spike protein that has very little variation in it.
"With the variants, especially Delta and now Omicron, we've been seeing some breakthrough infections, but the vaccines have held up very nicely in terms of preventing severe disease and death. I think this strong T follicular helper response is part of the reason why the mRNA vaccines continue to be so protective," Mudd said.
In the study, the team aimed to understand the role of T follicular helper cells in producing such a strong germinal centre response.
The researchers recruited 15 volunteers who each received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks apart.
None of the volunteers had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 at the start of the study. The researchers obtained T follicular helper cells from the lymph nodes and analysed them.
The researchers are now studying what happens after a booster dose and whether changes to T follicular helper cells could explain why people with compromised immune systems, such as those with HIV infection, do not mount a strong antibody response.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)