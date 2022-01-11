‘Omicron Not Mild for Us’: Delhi Docs Talk Staffing Crisis & Booster Doses

“It’s not even the peak of the third wave yet....I don’t know how we will manage,” says a resident doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, one of the busiest COVID centres in the country at the moment.

This is a looming fear being echoed by doctors in COVID wards across the country.

As cases skyrocket in India, healthcare workers testing positive by the hundreds, in the throes of dealing with an influx of patients, has left hospitals seriously understaffed.

The question arises, how did we get to this point a third time around?

Can the booster doses that are being rolled out for frontliners help make the ordeal less harsh?

FIT speaks to resident doctors about the challenges that they are facing as the country scrambles to contain yet another COVID wave.