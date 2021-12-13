First Real World Study Shows 2 Doses of Vaccine Not Enough Against Omicron

Vaccine protection against symptomatic infection considerably deceases in the face of the new COVID variant of concern, Omicron, finds the first real world study of its kind.

However, the study has found that a third booster dose could help close this gap.

Researchers compare the vaccines' performance against Omicron to that against the Delta variant (still the most dominant COVID variant in the world) and found, "vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease with the Omicron variant is significantly lower than with the Delta variant."

The study, conducted by the UK Government is still in the preprint stage, and is yet to be peer reviewed.

Here's a run through of what the study found.