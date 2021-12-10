Israel's COVID Pill May Work Against Omicron: Study

Data from the Opaganib Phase 2/3 study in moderate and severe COVID-19 patients is intriguing and suggests the possibility that Opaganib might prove itself as an effective anti-viral.

In a subpopulation of patients defined as moderately severe based on their level of baseline oxygen supplementation, mortality was 62 per cent lower in those using Opaganib (16 per cent placebo vs. 6 per cent Opaganib).