Pfizer to Licence Its COVID-19 Pill to Low Income Countries: Report

Pfizer provides access to developing countries to produce COVID-19 pill.
(Photo: iStock)
Pfizer Inc and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a United Nations-backed public health organisation working to increase access to life-saving medicines for low- and middle-income countries, on Tuesday announced the signing of a voluntary license agreement for Pfizer's COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate which is administered in combination with low dose ritonavir.
Under the terms of the head license agreement between Pfizer and MPP, qualified generic medicine manufacturers worldwide that are granted sub-licenses will be able to supply PF-07321332 in combination with ritonavir to 95 countries, covering up to approximately 53 percent of the world's population.
Pfizer will not receive royalties on sales in low-income countries and will further waive royalties on sales in all countries covered by the agreement while COVID-19 remains classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization.
"We must work to ensure that all people - regardless of where they live or their circumstances - have access to these breakthroughs, and we are pleased to be able to work with MPP to further our commitment to equity."
"This license is so important because, if authorized or approved, this oral drug is particularly well-suited for low-and middle-income countries and could play a critical role in saving lives, contributing to global efforts to fight the current pandemic," said Charles Gore, Executive Director of MPP.
