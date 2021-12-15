Pfizer Says COVID Pill 90% Protective Against Hospitalisation, Deaths

The Pfizer BioNTech antiviral pill named PAXLOVID, according to the company, is an 'investigational SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitor antiviral therapy'.

The pill works similar to Merck's antiviral pill, essentially curbing the release of an enzyme required by the COVID-19 virus to replicate.

The pill is intended for those who have been exposed to the virus, and have tested positive with symptomatic illness, especially high risk people like cancer patients, and immunocompromised people.

The Phase 2/3 trial and what it found:

The study was conducted on analysis of 2,246 participants.

According to the final data of the trial, in high risk patients, if taken within 3 days of symptom onset, the pill gives an 89 percent protection against hospitalisation and death.

The efficacy, however, falls slightly to 88 percent if the pill is taken within 5 days of symptom onset.