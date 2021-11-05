Pfizer Says Its COVID Pill Cuts Severe COVID Risk by 89%: What Is It?

Essentially, the pill works by inhibiting or curbing the release of an enzyme required by the COVID virus to replicate, similar to the Merck oral treatment.

The pill is intended to be prescribed to those who have tested positive, have symptomatic illness, or have been exposed to the virus in order to nip it in the bud and keep the infection from escalating.

Because the pill is durable, easy to mass produce, transport and store, it can be a game changer in a populous country like India, as far as COVID-19 treatments are concerned.