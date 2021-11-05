Pfizer Says Its COVID Pill Cuts Severe COVID Risk by 89%: What Is It?

Pfizer releases interim results for its COVID-19 antiviral pill.
(Photo: iStock_
Pfizer's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment reduces the risk of hospitalisation and death by 89 percent says the company.
Pfizer is said to be all set to submit the data to the US drugs regulatory body, the US FDA (Food and Drugs Administration), for approval soon.
In November, the UK became the first country in the world to approve the use of an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Incidentally, the pill– molnupiravir–is jointly developed by US-based companies, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
Merck's COVID-19 pill is currently under review by the US FDA as well.
The Pfizer antiviral drug comes in the form of oral pills which makes it much more accessible, easy to transport, and administer than the existing intravenous treatments.
Essentially, the pill works by inhibiting or curbing the release of an enzyme required by the COVID virus to replicate, similar to the Merck oral treatment.
The pill is intended to be prescribed to those who have tested positive, have symptomatic illness, or have been exposed to the virus in order to nip it in the bud and keep the infection from escalating.
Because the pill is durable, easy to mass produce, transport and store, it can be a game changer in a populous country like India, as far as COVID-19 treatments are concerned.
Back in March, Pfizer had announced that they were testing out an oral antiviral drug, which was then in the 1st stage of clinical trials, after preclinical trials showed the drug's therapeutic use in inhibiting the multiplication of the SARS-CoV2 virus in the body.
On Friday, 5 November, the company released the interim results of its 2/3 Clinical trials.
The study involved a total of 1881 participants, 19 percent of whom were administered the antiviral treatment, and 21 percent were given placebo.
The study found that the antiviral pill reduced the risk of hospitalisation and death in patients by 89 percent.
The treatment, if approved by the US FDA will be marketed under the brand name of Paxlovid.
In May Pfizer had announced that if all goes well, the pill could be available in the market by the end of this year.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)