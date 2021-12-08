Pfizer COVID Vaccine Partly Protects Against Omicron Variant: Early Study

Early reports seem to suggest that the hypothesis that the new COVID variant, Omicron, can circumvent vaccine protection may very well be true.

A laboratory study in its early stages has found that the Pfizer COVID vaccine only provides partial protection against the new variant of concern.

The study authors also argue for a third booster dose to counter the loss of efficacy. However, experts have been reiterating the need to wait for more research before making conclusive statements about the variant, its nature, and the sweeping need for boosters.

On an optimistic note, the study also shows that the vaccine does protect against the variant with the head researcher Alex Sigal calling it “robust, but not complete,” in an online presentation.