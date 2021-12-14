Pfizer Vaccine Protection Against Severe Illness Drops in South African Study

A large real world study conducted in South Africa has found that 2 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine provides 70 percent protection against critical illness and hospitalisation from the Omicron variant.

Although the study authors called it 'very good protection', it is noticeably lower when compared to the 90 percent protection the vaccine was previously found to give against severe illness from the Delta variant.

A recent study published in the journal Lancet just a couple of months ago in October had also confirmed that the vaccine continued to elicit 90 percent protection against critical illness and hospitalisation.

The timing of the study also coincides with the spike in cases of the Omicron variant in South Africa, leading the study researchers to consider a causal link between the two.