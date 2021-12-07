Plant Based Chewing Gum That Can Curb COVID Spread?

Scientists have developed an experimental chewing gum that can potentially help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The study published in the journal Molecular Therapy was conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and The Wistar Institute and Fraunhofer USA, and could mean a cost-effective ammunition against the COVID pandemic.

According to the study, the plant-based chewing gum can trap virus particles in the saliva and keep it from being transmitted.

We know that COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets and aerosols that are transmitted by an infected person when they sneeze, cough, or even talk and breathe.

Moreover, past evidence also suggests that saliva of infected people have a high viral load.

The researchers involved in this study used this knowledge to create the potentially revolutionary chewing gum designed to reduce the viral load in the mouth.