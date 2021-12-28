'Precautionary Doses': How the COVID Boosters Got a New Identity in India

In the late hours of 25 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came bearing 'gifts' for children and the elderly alike.

Addressing the nation in an impromptu speech Prime Minister Modi announced that children over the age of 15 would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting 3 January, and a third 'precautionary dose' of the COVID-19 vaccine would be made available to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those over the age of 60 with comorbidities, from 10 January onwards.

But unfortunately, the toys needed some assembling, and alas, the instruction manual was nowhere to be found.

Neither the kids nor the adults could tell how to put the pieces together, what parts went where, and where to find the missing pieces.

The address ended leaving the people with many question marks.