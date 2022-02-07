DCGI Grants Emergency Use Approval to Sputnik Light Vaccine

Sputnik Light Vaccine granted emergency nod in India.
Apex drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday 6 February, granted emergency use approval to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India.
"DCGI has granted emergency use permission to Single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India.This is the 9th COVID-19 vaccine in the country", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet.
"This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic," he added.
As per the RDIF, a one-shot vaccination regimen of Sputnik Light provides for ease of administration and helps to increase the efficacy and duration of other vaccines when used as a booster shot.
"Each 'vaccine cocktail' combination with Sputnik Light provided a higher antibody titer on the 14th day after administering a second dose when compared to original homogenous (same vaccine as first and second dose) regimens of each of the vaccines, it said.
