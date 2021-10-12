Texas Governor Bans COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: What to Know

Governor Abbott's order comes in response to the Biden administration announcing their plans to introduce a vaccine mandate as part of their 'six-pronged strategy' to combat the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the country.

According to the vaccine mandate, any employer or organisation with more than a hundred employees is required to ensure that every employee is either vaccinated or submits a COVID-19 negative test result every week.

President Biden also said that employees who meet the criteria must give their employees time of to get themselves and their families vaccinated.