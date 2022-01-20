One in Three People Lose Vaccine Immunity in Six Months: Study

"The study aimed to understand the effectiveness of current vaccines over the long-term and see if there are specific population demography who need a booster at the earliest," he added.

The study was conducted on a large pool of 1,636 healthcare workers who were fully vaccinated.

Researchers measured the IgG anti-S1 and IgG anti-S2 antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in all the participants.

It was estimated that an antibody level of 100 AU/ml is the minimum level for protection against the virus, which means any individual with less than 100 AU/ml antibody level is susceptible to getting infected.

Those who had antibodies levels less than 15 AU/ml were considered antibody negative, which means they didn't develop any protective immunity against the virus.

Out of the total, 6 percent did not develop any immune protection at all, Dr. Reddy said.