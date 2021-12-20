FAQ | SII's Covovax COVID Vaccine Gets WHO Approval: What is it?

The World Health Organization granted emergency approval to the version of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine being produced in India, on Friday, 17 December, making it the 9th COVID-19 vaccine in the world to be included in WHO's list of approved vaccines.

The Serum Institute of India has licenced and is currently producing the US-based pharmaceutical company's vaccine under the brand name Covovax.

Getting a WHO listing means that the vaccine can now be distributed to low income countries as part of the COVAX vaccine supply.