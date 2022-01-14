Sotrovimab: What to Know About the WHO Recommended COVID Treatment WHO has also clarified that it is not certain about Sotrovimab's effect on Omicron variant infected COVID patients. Raajwrita Dutta Treatment & Vaccine Published: Sotrovimab is recommended for emergency use by WHO. Photo: iStock)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the use of another new COVID-19 treatment, called Sotrovimab, on Friday, 14 January.

At a time when the Omicron COVID-19 variant is causing a sharp spike in cases, new treatments and vaccines offer hope in the fight against COVID-19.

According to the WHO, Sotrovimab, sold under the brand name Xevudy, can effectively treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infection in adults and paediatric patients above 12 years of age who are at risk of developing severe COVID-19 and needing hospitalisation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also announced that it's effect on Omicron is "still uncertain".

What do we know about the Sotrovimab treatment? What are its limitations? Who are eligible to avail the Sotrovimab treatment? FIT answers your FAQs.

What is Sotrovimab?

Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody treatment produced by GSK pharmaceuticals and sold under the brand name Xevudy, much like Roche's antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19.

Studies indicate the the treatment can prevent the illness from escalaing to hospitalizations and death, in patients with mild to moderate illness who are at risk of developing severe disease.

At the same time, Sotrovimab's effect on COVID-19 who are not at a risk of getting hospitalised is negligible, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Who are eligible to get the Sotrovimab monoclonal antibody treatment?

Sotrovimab is recommended for adults and paediatric patients (over 12 years) diagnosed with obesity, who have moderate COVID-19 infection.

Immunocompromised patient who have various comorbidities and are at a higher risk of progressing towards severe COVID infection.

People with neurological disorders who are prone to complex COVID infection.

Unvaccinated people.

Older people above 65 years of age. Pregnant women are also eligible to use this treatment.

What are the limitations of Sotrovimab?

Sotrovimab is not authorized for use in patients who fall under the following categories: Patients who are hospitalised due to severe COVID-19 illness.

COVID-19 patients who require oxygen therapy.

Patients who require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19.

WHO also warns that SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies might be related to worse clinical outcomes when administered to hospitalised patients with COVID-19 requiring high flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the recommended dosage for Sotrovimab?

The recommended dosage of Sotrovimab to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infection in patients is 500 mg.

People who test COVID positive should start Sotrovimab treatment immediately for effective results. The treatment should start within 10 days of onset of COVID-19 infection symptoms.

There is no change in the dosage for pregnant or lactating women who test COVID positive.

How to prepare the Sotrovimab dosage?

The Sotrovimab injection should be prepared and administered by a professional healthcare worker only, after diluting it properly.

What is the storage temperature?

Unopened vials can be stored at at 2°C to 8°C (36°F to 46°F).

The viles should not be frozen and should be kept away from direct sunlight.

What are the side effects of Sotrovimab treatment?

According to the US FDA, some of the most common side effect include, Hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylaxis

Fever

Difficulty in breathing

Dizziness

Myalgia

Chest pain

Weakness

Nausea

Headache

Throat irritation

Is it Available in India?

No, GSK's monoclonal antibody treatment is not currently available in India. However, this could change soon, as the company announced it was 'discussing its options'.

Also Read FAQ: How to Protect Children Below 15 Years in the 3rd COVID Wave