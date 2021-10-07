Zydus Cadila’s 2 Dose COVID Vax Gets Nod for Phase 3 Trials: What to Know

Indian pharmaceutical company, Zydus Cadila's two dose COVID-19 vaccine has received approval to carry out phase 3 clinical trials from health authorities in India.

The company has already received an EUA (emergency use authorisation) for its three dose covid vaccine after clinical trial results found it to be 66.6 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness.

The three dose vaccine has been approved for all over the age of 12, as is the first Indigenous COVID vaccine to be tested on kids.

However, the details of either of the trials has not been made public yet.