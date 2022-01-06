Work From Home Is Taking a Toll on Young People’s Mental Health: Goa Health Min

Rane also announced that the state government was in the process of finalising a tie-up with the Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to further improve mental health facilities in Goa like the state government's apex mental health facility, the IPHB.

"We are also in the process of tying up with NIMHANS, I have at least cleared the file from my side. I wanted this thing to happen during this tenure, so that NIMHANS should have an association with IPHB. Being the premier institute in mental health and wellbeing, we thought that this would help our institute grow and have a different type of recognition," the Health Minister asserted.

