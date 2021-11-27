FAQ: WHO Declares 'Omicron' a Variant of Concern. What Do We Know So Far?

Scientists in South Africa linked the surge in case numbers in the Gauteng province, a densely populated urban area that includes Pretoria and Johannesburg, to this variant in the last two weeks.

But the variant was first detected in Botswana on November 11.

Two cases were also reported from Hong Kong, these were travellers from South Africa.

Israel reported a case on Thursday evening and Belgium reported a case in someone who had a travel history to Turkey and Egypt.