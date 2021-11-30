Omicron COVID-19 Variant Poses a High Global Risk: WHO

Omicron has an overall high global risk.
The overall global risk related to the new COVID variant, Omicron is assessed as very high, said the World Health Organisation on Monday.
However, there are still considerable uncertainties, added the global health body.
"Given mutations that may confer immune escape potential and possible transmissibility advantage, the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high", said the WHO.
The overall global risk related to the new variant is assessed as very high, the WHO added.
While prescribing priority actions for the member states, the WHO emphasised on enhancing surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron.
Accelerating COVID vaccination coverage as rapidly as possible, especially among populations designated as high priority who remain unvaccinated or are not yet fully vaccinated, should remain top priority as per the WHO.
The use of masks, physical distancing, ventilation of indoor space, crowd avoidance, and hand hygiene remain key to reducing transmission of SARS CoV-2 even with the emergence of the Omicron variant.
