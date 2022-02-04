‘Cancer Won’t Wait’: The Disastrous Impact of Delaying Treatment Due to COVID

Explaining this further, Dr Tejinder Kataria, Chairperson, Radiation Oncology, Cancer Institute—Medanta, Gurugram, tells FIT, "the patients who were having symptoms could not come for their checkups, or have the diagnosis made, because of the travel restrictions that were put in at the time. That was one part."

"Second was the patients who were already on treatment had a difficult time commuting to and back to the hospital. Third is that the other state migration," she adds.

Some patients, she says, waited for over six months to even get diagnosed, which is enough time for the cancer to be too far gone.