The Discovery of Insulin, the Greatest Medical Breakthrough of Its Time

Among the relatively recent medical discoveries including the smallpox vaccine, antibiotics, anesthesia, oral contraceptives and chemotherapy, the discovery of insulin was the most accessible of the low-hanging fruit. It was based on a straightforward premise understandable by any competent researcher: the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas produce the internal secretion (insulin), which controls blood glucose levels. Given that hyperglycemia resulting from insufficient pancreatic insulin production is the cardinal feature of diabetes mellitus, judicious preparation of pancreatic extracts would isolate insulin, which could be used to treat diabetic patients. The relative simplicity of the idea and the urgent need to develop effective therapies to treat diabetes attracted up to 400 research groups by 1920, who attempted isolation of insulin. They all failed. A confounding factor, accepted by many contemporary researchers, was that the external secretion degraded the insulin, accounting for its unpredictable potency, thus a means of isolating the insulin from the external secretion was required before the purification process could be applied to homogenized pancreas. This concept was wrong, as the external secretion was stored in the pancreas in an inactive form, but it led to delays in progress as researchers tried in vain to develop methods for removing the external extract.