Diwali 2021: 7 Diabetic-Friendly Gift Options to Check Out

Try gifting these items from our curated list to make this Diwali a happy Diwali for the Diabetics
Diwali is a festival of joy, light and happiness, and food, particularly sweets are central to the festivities.
This means, for people with diabetes, it can bring major FOMO, which them having to compromise with their food or avoid it.
So, we have come up with some affordable, easily available and useful gifts that will be loved by your diabetic friends.
Exercise is an important part of the lifestyle of a diabetic person. If your friend or family member is someone who likes to stay active, you can gift them a gym equipment or gym wear. If they don't, you can use this gift to help motivate them to start their journey to fitness.
These can include cool fitness tech, trendy fitness wear or gym gear.
Fitness watches are a great way to remind people that they can keep track of their time as well as their other health conditions anywhere at any point of time.
Some watches kee track of the heart beat rate, blood pressure, calories burnt, steps walks and kilometres you covered on your run. These are great ways to keep a check on the things that can affect your blood sugar levels.
There are some people who enjoy cooking and experimenting in the kitchen or you might have friends who stay alone and cannot really cook the kind of food they should eat to control diabetes.
So, you can choose cook books for healthy recipes, easy snacks and sugar free desserts that can help them cook and maintain optimal blood sugar levels as well.
There are socks available in the market that are particularly made for people suffering from diabetes. You can get them easily on any online site. They keep your feet sweat-free, prevent injuries and promote regular blood flow.
Feet care is an essential part of diabetes and people generally ignore it.
You can remind them by gifting this thoughtful, affordable and useful gift that will keep their nervous system and circulatory system in a healthy position too.
There are fruits like apples, avocados, berries, papayas, etc that help keep diabetes at bay or can be eaten by the diabetic people.
So, you can definitely go with a well arranged fruit basket to their homes.
There is a myth that people suffering from diabetes should avoid all kinds of sweets ad chocolates. But People with type-2 diabetes can enjoy dark chocolate with at least 70 percent cocoa every now and then.
According to the US NIH, dark chocolate can help prevent insulin resistance, heart disease and high blood pressure keeping the blood sugar levels within the required range.
Sugar free sweets are easily available in the market, but if you are someone who likes to prepare sweets at your house too, you can replace the sugar and artificial sweeteners in your recipes with jaggery, raw honey or dried fruits, to make diabetic friendly versions.
Instead of deep frying, try baking, cooking on a non-stick pan and other healthy cooking styles.