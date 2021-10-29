Hypoglycemia: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

If you are diabetic and experience any of these symptoms, check your blood sugar levels immediately to know if there's a drop in your blood sugar levels.

In case of an emergency, you can consult a doctor if you take any medications for your diabetes.

Your doctor may ask you about the symptoms, your lifestyle and dietary habits to know the cause of the symptoms.

They will then go on to diagnose you with the help a three step method also known as whipple's triad.

The first step involves you to abstain from eating or drinking for long hours and keep a check on the signs and symptoms that follow.

A blood test may help the doctors to examine you better for the low blood sugar levels.

They may also check the signs and symptoms persist after the blood sugar levels are raised.

Your doctor may advise you to keep a track of the blood glucose levels with the help of a handheld glucose testing meter . You may be asked to check it during certain times of the day like, after a meal, or early in the morning.

Symptoms of undiagnosed low blood sugar levels may be dangerous if left untreated for long, So, if after all this you still experience these symptoms, you need to consult a doctor immediately.