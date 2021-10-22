Diabetes Care: Tips to Improve Insulin Sensitivity

Insulin is an essential horomone that keeps your blood sugar levels in check.

It is produced in the pancreas and helps in the transfer of glucose from the blood to the cells to produce energy. When you have diabetes, your cells become resistant to insulin hormones and do not use them effectively to produce energy.

This results in low energy levels or fatigue and increase in the blood sugar level since there is no transfer of sugar from the blood to the cells. This becomes harmful because high blood sugar can damage the nerves and organs in the body.

Insulin sensitivity is a condition in which cells become resistant to insulin.

But there are ways to keep insulin sensitivity in check and maintain blood sugar levels naturally.