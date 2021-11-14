Let's Talk About Diabetes and Mental Health

Most diabetes diagnosis are not a fatal threat to health. However, a person must make wholesale changes in his lifestyle to manage the disease. It can also seem like a threat to a person’s way of life.

In order to manage diabetes, a patient needs to make changes to their daily routine.

Standard diabetes management or treatment plan typically includes changes in diet by eating only certain kinds of foods, avoiding high sugar drinks and even restricting alcohol intake which can be difficult for anyone regardless of a diabetes diagnosis.