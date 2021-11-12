Explained: Air Pollution Increases Diabetes Risk, But How?

When you think risk factors of diabetes, what comes to mind?

Obesity? Junk food? High blood pressure and cholesterol? A sedentary lifestyle?

What about air pollution?

Apart from the classic variables, mounting research in recent years points to a strong causal link between diabetes and what might have seemed like an unlikely culprit.

How exactly does air pollution cause and worsen diabetes?

FIT spoke to Dr Ambrish Mithal, chairman and head of Endocrinology & Diabetes at Max Hospital, New Delhi, and Prof K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India.