Know the Causes, Symptoms and Treatment for Child Obesity

Around 1 in 3 children are overweight or obese while the time they leave primary school. Overweight children are more likely to fall sick or be absent from schools due to illness.

The obese children also face bullying from their peers which results in their low self esteem. Being overweight increases the risk of obesity and other health problems like high cholesterol and increased blood pressure.

The good news is that the parents can take steps to avoid obesity at every stage of childhood and even during the pregnancy. Studies suggest that children whose mothers were obese or overweight have a higher risk of suffering from obesity. That is why it is important that the mothers have a healthy Body Mass Index when they are planning a pregnancy.