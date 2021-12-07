Hives: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Hives is an outbreak of swollen, red, bumpy rash that appear on the surface of the skin either as a result of the body's reaction to allergens or for other unknown reasons. The rash can be extremely itchy and can spread across the body. It may also burn or sting. The hives can appear anywhere on the body including ears, arms, hands, fingers, legs, feet or toes.

According to Mayo Clinic, hives vary in size and shape and may join together to form larger areas known as plaques. They typically last for few days and do not leave any long-lasting skin changes. About 20% of people are affected by hives at some time in their life.

Here's more on the types, causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of the condition.