Type-1 vs Type-2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Causes, Risk Factors and Treatment

According to the US NIH, diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar.

Type-1 and type-2 diabetes may have a few things in common but there are differences too. There are differences in the cause and who is more likely to suffer from them.

According to the HealthLine reports, type-1 diabetes only affects the 8% of the population and type-2 affects around 90% of the people.