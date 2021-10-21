Veganism: What is it, Types, Risk Factors, What to Eat

Veganism has gained popularity in the past few years, especially with celebrities following and touting the benefits of adopting a vegan lifestyle.

If you're feeling lost amid all the buzzwords and trends, we've got your back. what is veganism? How is it beneficial for your health?

According to the American Dietitic Association, vegan diet is a healthy and a person can follow veganism for his entire life, in all his phases of life.

It is believed that the word 'vegan' was coined in 1944 when a group of vegetarians left the Leicester Society of Vegetarians in England to form a vegan society.

Veganism essentially involves the use of any foods, clothing or products that is derived from animals.