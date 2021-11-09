9 Ways to Get Rid of Heartburn

Symptoms of heartburn include pain behind the chest bone, burning sensation in the chest and throat, slight hiccups, etc, according to Mayo Clinic.

These symptoms are experienced more often after late meals, lying down immediately after meals, or after a fatty, spicy meal. It is normal to experience heartburn once in a while, but it may be a sign of underlying disease if it hinders your daily routine.

Here are a few simple steps to avoid heartburn according to experts.