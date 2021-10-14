World Sight Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Slogans and Posters

Protect your eyes and take care of them this world sight day.
(Photo: FIT)
World sight day is celebrated on the second Thursday of October every year. This year it falls on 14 October.
This day is celebrated to raise awareness among people related to the causes of blindness and visionary defects. There are around 1 billion people who are suffering from blindness or other eye related problems around the world.
This information is alone enough to understand the seriousness of the situation. So, this year celebrate the world sight day by raising awareness with the help of these quotes, messages, slogans and posters.
"If love is blind, then maybe a blind person that loves has a greater understanding of it. "-Criss Jami.
"I believe any success in life is made by going into an area with a blind, furious optimism."-Sylvester Stallone.
"To be blind is not miserable; not to be able to bear blindness, that is miserable."-John Milton.
"Blind people don't look the same. That play of expression isn't there. You know, when you're born blind, you don't have anyone to model yourself after. When you lose your sight, you tend to forget what you're supposed to look like."-Fay Connors.
"Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see." -Mark Twain
"The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision."-Helen Keller.
"Blindness is an unfortunate handicap but true vision does not require the eyes."-Helen Keller.
"Blessed are the blind, for they know not enough to ask why."-Ernst Renan.
" Every closed eye is not sleeping, and every open eye is not seeing. " - Bill Cosby
Make an appointment with an eye specialist this world sight day and make sure your eyes are in good health. Wish you safe world sight day!
There is so much to see in the world, but it is only possible if your eyes are in good health. Take care of your eyes this world sight day!
Your sight is your biggest power if you want to witness the beauty of the world and nature. Be grateful for your eyes this world sight day!
Take your family to an eye specialist and get them checked. The best way to celebrate world sight day!
On this world sight day, participate by trying to spread awareness about the causes of blindness and vision problems. Happy world sight day
This works vision day, open your eyes to the need of timely diagnosis and treatment of eye related problems. Have a happy and safe world sight day!
There is a huge difference between the world of the people who can see and who cannot. So, be grateful and take care of your eyes to continue to enjoy the colourful life!
Blindness can be prevented if people are more aware and use it for educating the people further. Celebrate this world sight day by spreading information!
You will not realise the pain unless you suffer from blindness or visionary defects. So, help the others who suffer from any such condition and be thankful for your perfect vision!
Vision plays a great role in helping us connect to the joys of life and sharing moments with our loved ones. Protect your vision this world sight day!
"Your eyes are your precious tools, care for them"
"Protect your eyes if you don't want to end up blind"
"Taking care of your eyes should be the second step, being grateful for them should be second"
"Take care of your eyes and educate others to do the same"
"Your eyes are your way to the beautiful sights and scenes, take care of them if you want to continue enjoy it"
"Imagining your life without eyes is scary, so protect them to prevent it from turning into reality"
"Pay the price for the eye-checkup, they are priceless"
"Make your plan to care for your eyes— protect them, care for them"
Happy World Sight Day
Spread awareness about the causesof blindness and eye infections this world sight day
Get your eyes checked this world sight day