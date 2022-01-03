CDC Didn't 'Admit' PCR Tests Can't Distinguish Between Flu and COVID-19

Several social media posts attributing to article published on an American conservative website called The Gateway Pundit has gone viral that claims the US Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has withdrawn the PCR tests as it could not distinguish between the influenza and the novel coronavirus.

The claim goes on to say that this was the reason for the "disappearance of flu cases in the US in 2020".

However, we found that the claim was false. In July 2021, CDC did say that it would withdraw the request for the emergency use authorisation for it's PCR test after 31 Dec, but it had nothing to do with the flu. As per a clarification posted by the CDC, the reason for withdrawal was that the FDA has now authorised several other COVID-specific tests and the CDC's test was no longer "filling an unmet need".

Moreover, experts have also said that it is not possible for the COVID PCR tests to get confused with the flu virus.