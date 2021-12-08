How Effective is Fogging/Fumigation to Prevent Spread of COVID-19?

In the wake of detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in India, health authorities in different states have started taking preemptive steps to control the spread of the virus.

Apart from increasing the health and safety measures at airports, railways stations and public places, authorities in Bengaluru have started fogging and spraying disinfectants in pubic and commercial spaces.

While there is some research that shows that fogging in closed indoor spaces does help in rendering the virus inactive, fumigating large and open public places is not recommended by the World Health Organisation or other health authorities around the world. Not only is the practice ineffective, it can also be harmful for the health of people who come in contact with vapourised disinfections.

Let's see where and how can fogging help and what are the precautions one must take: