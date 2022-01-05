Tap Water Can't Test Positive for COVID-19, Viral Claim is Misleading

Videos showing people using tap water as the sample on a COVID-19 test have gone viral. While some people who shared the video claimed that tap water carries the novel coronavirus, others said that the home testing kits are faulty.

However, we found that the claims are misleading as the videos don't use the test kits as per the instructions. Independent studies conducted on the tests proved that such results can be achieved with not only tap water but other substances such as soft drinks, fruits, etc.