Anaemia:Causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment 

According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, anaemia is a health condition caused due to low count of red blood cells in one's bloodstream.

Red blood cells are responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. If the red blood cell count becomes low, then the body will lack oxygen and will suffer from a lack of supply.

Anaemia is typically measured according to the amount of haemoglobin a person has in their blood. The symptoms of anaemia can differ from person to person depending on the cause and severity of the condition.

According to WHO, anaemia affects around 1.6 billion people around the world. The risk is higher in women and people with chronic diseases.

Let's take a closer look at the symptoms, causes, diagnosis and treatment options for the condition.