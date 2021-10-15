FAQ | Do You Need to Take Flu Shot This Year? Here's What Experts Say

As COVID slowly ebbs, flu season is inching in to take its place, and by the looks of it, it's back with a vengeance.

Different parts of India, including Delhi and UP have seen a spike in cases of viral fever and flu like symptoms in the last few months.

Indians have also turned more receptive to flu vaccines after the pandemic, with more people getting flu shots this year than ever.

This, also in the midst of researchers warning of the possibility of a 'twindemic', suggesting that flu season this year, in tandem with COVID could worsen the pandemic.

So, are you better off taking flu shots this year? Who needs it?

FIT speaks to Dr Mala Kaneria, consultant, department of infectious diseases, Jaslok Hospital, and Dr Anita Mathew, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mumbai.