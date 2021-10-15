Global Handwashing Day: History, Significance and Theme for 2021

Global handwashing day is celebrated on 15 October every year with the intension of raising awareness about the importance of washing hands with soap, and how it can help us prevent diseases and save lives.

This day emphasises on the need to encourage people through different creative ways to wash hands not only for the purpose of cleaning them, but also to rid them of disease causing germs that have proved to be fatal in recent times.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance this small habit that goes a long way, and we need to continue to practice it even as the pandemic eases.