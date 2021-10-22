Karwa Chauth 2021: Here's a Handy Checklist

Remember these dos and don'ts this Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by the married woman in which they pray for the well being and good health of their husbands.
It is one of the biggest festivals of October this year before diwali and after Navratri.
The festival involves a strict fast in which the women who choose to fast do not even drink water, making it particularly difficult.
So, FIT brings you a handle list of dos and don'ts to keep in mind so you can enjoy the day without falling sick.
On the day of Karwa Chauth, you will get to eat only once and then you will have to stay without any food and water throughout the day. So, make sure that you choose your foods during sargi wisely and keep a few things in mind.
Try to choose foods that are rich in complex carbs and protein.
These foods will keep you full for a longer time since they take time to be digested and this way you won't feel hungry so soon and hunger pangs can be kept at bay.
The karvachaut fast is generally broken after the moon appears. At this time, the woman who choose to fast get ready, worship the moon, and then have the first sip of water and first bite of food after the long day's fast.
It is obvious that you may feel tired and hungry but make sure that you do not start with the normal foods. Try to start with a drink of water, coconut water, lemon water or low carb foods like raisins and dates to prepare your body for its normal digestive functions.
There's no doubt that water is essential for the body but it becomes more important when you begin to fast for long hours. Since the women who fast at this time do not drink water during their fasts, there is a risk of dehydration.
The best solution to the problem is to have plenty of water before you begin the fast.
This will prevent dehydration. Dehydration will leave you tired and lead to head aches. Yiu can also have fluids instead of water.
There might be various health conditions you might be going through or you may be pregnant or diabetic. In such cases, it is better to consult your doctor on if you should fast at all. They can also help you prepare a diet chart for the day as well.
Sargi is given by the mother-in-law to the daughter-in-law which not only contains sweets, gifts but also food like nuts, dried fruits and other fruits and vegetables for her to eat before starting the fast.
This whole ritual is done before sunrise. Remeber, it is the one time you will eat and then you can eat only after you break the fast. So, make sure to eat well at this time to prevent any headaches, dizziness or health issues.
Karwa Chauth is all about preparing yummy food, dressing up, and a day of laughter and festivity. Festivities also means a variety of foods and sweets for family and guests.
That is fine, but make sure that you do not go over board with the sweets or snacks else it will have consequences in the future. That too when you were fasting the whole day. A sudden spike in carbs, fats and sugar after a day of fasting can be harmful.
You might be someone who exercises everyday to start your day. But you need to prepare your day according to the needs. You will be fasting for the whole day, it is advisable to save the energy and not involve yourself in exercises that will drain you out.
If you want to stay active even on the day of Karwa Chauth, you can go for a walk or do some light yoga, to get a bit of exercise without exerting yourself.
