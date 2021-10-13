Star Trek Actor All Set to Become the World’s Oldest Astronaut

In just a few days in space, the human body starts to adapt. Astronauts’ bones start to lose density and their muscles become smaller and weaker because they’re not being used to stand up against gravity or to move around.

While these changes aren’t much of a problem in microgravity, they can lead to increased risk of injury , such as back pain or bone fracture, when returning to Earth. Astronauts spend considerable time exercising in space to minimise these adaptations, which are similar to age-related changes affecting people on Earth, but happen much more quickly.

A 90-year-old person with normal age-related health changes might arrive in space with their muscles and bones already deconditioned. This could present additional risks as their body adapts further when deprived of gravity. While we can speculate, not nearly enough older people have gone to space for us to know for sure how their bodies will cope.

Anyone like Shatner who’s only going to spend a few minutes in microgravity won’t need to worry about this too much. The greatest risks to their health will be the mental and physical stresses experienced during launch, re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, and landing.