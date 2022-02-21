Queen Elizabeth II Tests COVID-19 Positive

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on 20 February.
Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday, 20 February.
"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," it added.
The announcement was made just a few weeks after the 95-year-old monarch marked her Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. It is understood that she had been triple-vaccinated.
Earlier in Febrauty, Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time after he fell ill with the virus in 2020. British media said he had seen the queen a few days before his positive diagnosis, citing palace sources.
Soon after the news broke, there was a flurry of get-well wishes for the queen from British politicians. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health."
"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery," Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted.
"On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma'am," tweeted Keir Starmer, leader of main opposition Labour Party.
