Is Working From Home a Pain in the Back? Tips to Reduce the Risk of Spondylosis

Because of the COVID pandemic, many people have been forced to work from home.

However, while the job travelled home with the employee, the workstation did not, requiring many employees to work on less-than-ideal workstations such as sofas, couches, and even beds.

These sitting places contribute to poor posture which can eventually lead to cervical spondylitis, which aggravates degenerative changes and wear and strain.

As more organisations expand and embrace remote working, a huge drawback has emerged: telecommuters are experiencing new or worsening neck, leg, shoulder, and back discomfort.