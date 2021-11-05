10 Best Foods To Help Relieve Constipation

Chronic constipation is infrequent bowel movements or difficult passage of stools that persists for several weeks or longer, according to Mayo Clinic.

Constipation is generally described as having fewer than three bowel movements a week. According to the US NIH, 14 percent of people suffer from chronic constipation. The symptoms are different for different people.

There are various foods that add bulk, softening the stool, increasing the frequency, reducing the gut transit time and preventing constipation at times.