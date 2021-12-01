Most Students Under High School Level Consume Tobacco in UP: WHO

"One on every three students below the high school level in Uttar Pradesh consume tobacco": WHO
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
A Global Young Tobacco Survey by the World Health Organisation has found that one in every three students below the high school level in Uttar Pradesh consumes tobacco in some form or the other.
The friend's place in obviously the more preferred smoking corner of nearly 20 per cent of teenagers in the state.
The Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS) report on tobacco consumption among students reveals that about 23 per cent of the students in Uttar Pradesh, including 22 per cent boys and 24 per girls, use tobacco in some form.
The survey questionnaire covers tobacco use, cessation, second-hand smoke and other aspects of tobacco usage.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)